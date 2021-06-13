SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.08.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. SMART Global has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $57.69.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $577,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,024,123 shares of company stock valued at $102,110,660. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 5,103.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after acquiring an additional 450,815 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 15.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $999,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 80,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

