Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.8%.
TSLX stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $22.90.
In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.
About Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
