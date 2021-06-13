Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.8%.

TSLX stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $22.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.10 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. On average, analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

