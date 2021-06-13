Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. Atlas Air Worldwide comprises 0.3% of Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Atlas Air Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAWW. Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,303,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 837.6% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 102,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 91,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAWW traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.52. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $76.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAWW. Truist began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,757 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $231,431.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,540 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,046. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

