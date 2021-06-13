Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,365,600 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the May 13th total of 3,559,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 190.6 days.
Shares of SINGF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,936. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82. Singapore Airlines has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.43.
About Singapore Airlines
