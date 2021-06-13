Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,365,600 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the May 13th total of 3,559,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 190.6 days.

Shares of SINGF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,936. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82. Singapore Airlines has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.43.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

