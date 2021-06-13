Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.80.

SIG stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $74.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

