SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.31% of SIFCO Industries worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SIFCO Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

SIF opened at $9.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. SIFCO Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.77.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.87 million for the quarter.

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

