Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) Short Interest Update

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNNAQ opened at $0.03 on Friday. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03.
Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.