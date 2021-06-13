Siebert Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 3,360 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 291 call options.
NASDAQ SIEB opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $155.79 million, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of -0.54.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter.
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. It offers discount brokerage services, including traditional trading through a broker on the telephone or through the Internet to retail clients; securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; retail customer services; and various value added services, such as access to account information.
