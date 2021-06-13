Siebert Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 3,360 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 291 call options.

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $155.79 million, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of -0.54.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 58.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 69,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 147.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. It offers discount brokerage services, including traditional trading through a broker on the telephone or through the Internet to retail clients; securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; retail customer services; and various value added services, such as access to account information.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.