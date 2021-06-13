Showcase Trading Down 30.3% This Week (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. In the last week, Showcase has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar. Showcase has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $185,582.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can now be bought for $0.0560 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00056378 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00171294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00194938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.29 or 0.01105872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,014.87 or 1.00249407 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,709,698 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

