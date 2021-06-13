Short Interest in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Rises By 135.7%

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the May 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 98,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 83,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. 9,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,730. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.