Short Interest in Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Expands By 2,400.0%

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Waterloo Brewing stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.68. Waterloo Brewing has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Waterloo Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

