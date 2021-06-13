Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Drops By 85.7%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VLOWY stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $400.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.96. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

