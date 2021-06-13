Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Drops By 47.6%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the May 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of TLTZY opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.49. Tele2 AB has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 22.81%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

