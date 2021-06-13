Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Increases By 977.4%

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, an increase of 977.4% from the May 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 300.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

HQH stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

