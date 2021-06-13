Short Interest in Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Rises By 46,020.0%

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 230,600 shares, a growth of 46,020.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taiwan Liposome stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) by 234.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,216 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Taiwan Liposome worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLC opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.98. Taiwan Liposome has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.63.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Taiwan Liposome had a negative return on equity of 120.54% and a negative net margin of 774.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Liposome will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Liposome Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The BioSeizer lipid formulation technology is designed to enable local sustained release and fast onset of APIs at the site of disease or injury with enhanced pharmacokinetic (PK) control by customization of lipid layers; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

