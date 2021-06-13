Short Interest in Suny Cellular Communication Ltd (OTCMKTS:SCIXF) Drops By 74.1%

Suny Cellular Communication Ltd (OTCMKTS:SCIXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the May 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCIXF remained flat at $$1.00 during trading on Friday. Suny Cellular Communication has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41.
About Suny Cellular Communication
