Short Interest in Suny Cellular Communication Ltd (OTCMKTS:SCIXF) Drops By 74.1%

Suny Cellular Communication Ltd (OTCMKTS:SCIXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the May 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCIXF remained flat at $$1.00 during trading on Friday. Suny Cellular Communication has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41.

About Suny Cellular Communication

Suny Cellular Communication Ltd imports and distributes cellular devices, tablets, and accessories. It provides repairs, spare parts, and telephone technical support for cellular devices, tablets, as well as related accessories produced by the Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. The company sells its products through a network of 20 stores of Samsung brand, as well as online through its Website.

