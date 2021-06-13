Short Interest in Speed Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPDC) Expands By 1,460.0%

Speed Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPDC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 1,460.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SPDC stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03. Speed Commerce has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

About Speed Commerce

Speed Commerce, Inc provides e-commerce and fulfillment services to retailers and manufacturers in the United States and Canada. It offers Web platform development and hosting, order management, fulfillment, logistics, and contact center services, which provide customers with transaction-based services and information management tools.

