Short Interest in Speed Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPDC) Expands By 1,460.0%

Speed Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPDC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 1,460.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SPDC stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03. Speed Commerce has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07.
About Speed Commerce
