Short Interest in Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Rises By 1,900.0%

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HYHDF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Sixty Six Capital has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14.

About Sixty Six Capital

Sixty Six Capital Inc provides co-location and cloud computing services. The company engages in the high-performance computing, storage, and information processing activities. It also invests in various technology sectors, such as crypto tokens and crypto finance. The company was formerly known as Hydro66 Holdings Corp.

