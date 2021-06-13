Short Interest in Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Rises By 1,900.0%

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
HYHDF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Sixty Six Capital has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14.
About Sixty Six Capital
Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Sixty Six Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixty Six Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.