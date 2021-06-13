Short Interest in Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Decreases By 63.2%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the May 13th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PTHRF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. 71,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,187. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.48. Pantheon Resources has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $5.21.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

