Short Interest in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Rises By 118.4%

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a growth of 118.4% from the May 13th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.54. 1,527,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $81.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.07.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $27,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

