Short Interest in NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Grows By 270.3%

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 270.3% from the May 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NLBS stock remained flat at $$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 19,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,159. NutraLife BioSciences has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.03.
About NutraLife BioSciences
