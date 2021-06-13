Short Interest in NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Grows By 270.3%

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 270.3% from the May 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NLBS stock remained flat at $$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 19,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,159. NutraLife BioSciences has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

About NutraLife BioSciences

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of nutraceutical, wellness, and cannabidiol (CBD) products. Its CBD products include cannabinoid-rich hemp oil, topical lotions and oils, massage oils, and internal pet products. The company also offers NutraHemp CBD products, including oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms, and face creams; and NutraSpray oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss; and an appetite suppressant, as well as dietary and other products, such as sanitizer products.

