Short Interest in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Declines By 73.9%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the May 13th total of 209,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Navigator during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 178,097 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,768,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVGS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. 142,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,996. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.58 million, a PE ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Navigator has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $12.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 3.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Navigator will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

