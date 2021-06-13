Short Interest in Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Declines By 99.3%

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the May 13th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,333,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MITI opened at $0.22 on Friday. Mitesco has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.28.
About Mitesco
