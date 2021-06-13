Short Interest in Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Declines By 99.3%

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the May 13th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,333,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITI opened at $0.22 on Friday. Mitesco has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.28.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

