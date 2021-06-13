Short Interest in Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Expands By 4,724.5%

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 255,700 shares, a growth of 4,724.5% from the May 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,471,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJWL opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02. Majic Wheels has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

Get Majic Wheels alerts:

About Majic Wheels

Majic Wheels Corp., a development stage company, operates in waste management business. It intends to engage in environmental safe junk removal, trash hauling, recycling, commercial and residential construction cleanup, and demolition business activities, as well as roll off dumpster rentals and site work services.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Majic Wheels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majic Wheels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.