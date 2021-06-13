Short Interest in Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Expands By 4,724.5%

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 255,700 shares, a growth of 4,724.5% from the May 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,471,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MJWL opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02. Majic Wheels has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.
About Majic Wheels
Featured Story: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Majic Wheels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majic Wheels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.