Short Interest in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) Grows By 160.0%

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ LIVK remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Friday. 57,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,312. LIV Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Get LIV Capital Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVK. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in LIV Capital Acquisition by 1,518.7% in the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 552,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 518,507 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in LIV Capital Acquisition by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 749,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 351,629 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $843,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.