Short Interest in K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Declines By 50.0%

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock remained flat at $$36.05 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $36.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

