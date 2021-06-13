Short Interest in Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Expands By 780.0%

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 780.0% from the May 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 973,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUVAF opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.62. Juva Life has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

Juva Life Company Profile

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of pharmacy-grade medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

