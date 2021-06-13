Short Interest in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Grows By 3,682.1%

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 253,400 shares, an increase of 3,682.1% from the May 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS JSDA opened at $0.49 on Friday. Jones Soda has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.