Short Interest in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Grows By 3,682.1%

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 253,400 shares, an increase of 3,682.1% from the May 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS JSDA opened at $0.49 on Friday. Jones Soda has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

