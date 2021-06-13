Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Expands By 150.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.76% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ IBTG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,759. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63.

