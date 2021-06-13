Short Interest in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Drops By 82.8%

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the May 13th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PIZ traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.09. 6,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,767. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $39.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIZ. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

