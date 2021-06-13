Short Interest in International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) Grows By 112.2%

International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 403,600 shares, an increase of 112.2% from the May 13th total of 190,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,147,483,647 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

International Consolidated Companies stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. 27,219,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,001,844. International Consolidated Companies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About International Consolidated Companies

International Consolidated Companies, Inc acquires and grows businesses that provide services and technologies to assist medical marijuana growers and patients with production and delivery systems. It also offers technology and consulting services to medical cannabis growers, activists, and industry professionals; and logistical and technological services to the medical marijuana industry.

