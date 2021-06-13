Short Interest in International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) Grows By 112.2%

International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 403,600 shares, an increase of 112.2% from the May 13th total of 190,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,147,483,647 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
International Consolidated Companies stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. 27,219,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,001,844. International Consolidated Companies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
About International Consolidated Companies
Featured Article: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.