Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Increases By 2,542.9%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 2,542.9% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,503,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IGEN opened at $0.01 on Friday. IGEN Networks has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.

About IGEN Networks

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

