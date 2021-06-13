Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Rises By 507.0%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 507.0% from the May 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 24.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $332,000.

Shares of FNK stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.13. The stock had a trading volume of 26,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,942. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.29. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $47.23.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.