Short Interest in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Increases By 117.6%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 31.14% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NFTY stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,150. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.45.

