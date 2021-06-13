Short Interest in Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Grows By 193.8%

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 193.8% from the May 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of EUZOF remained flat at $$70.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.00. Eurazeo has a 52 week low of $42.69 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

Eurazeo Company Profile

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

