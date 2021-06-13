Short Interest in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Increases By 252.7%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 252.7% from the May 13th total of 348,700 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 501,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

DAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Danaos in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the first quarter worth about $477,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAC stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.93. 357,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Danaos has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $74.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.04. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.85.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 86.41%. The business had revenue of $132.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaos will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

