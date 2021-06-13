Short Interest in Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Expands By 304.9%

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, an increase of 304.9% from the May 13th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compass Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $712.00.

OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $23.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Compass Group has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $23.78.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

