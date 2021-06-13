Short Interest in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Decreases By 56.5%

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the May 13th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 498.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 134,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 112,185 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

NYSE:RNP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.23. 82,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,543. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.58. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

