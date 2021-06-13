Short Interest in CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Declines By 91.4%

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the May 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CannAmerica Brands stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,071. CannAmerica Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04.

About CannAmerica Brands

CannAmerica Brands Corp. owns a portfolio of brands in the medical cannabis and recreational cannabis space with licensees in the states of Colorado, Nevada, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The company primarily builds and maximizes the value of its brands by promoting, marketing, and licensing brands through various distribution channels, including dispensaries, wholesalers, and distributors.

