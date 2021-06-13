Short Interest in CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Declines By 91.4%

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the May 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CannAmerica Brands stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,071. CannAmerica Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04.
About CannAmerica Brands
