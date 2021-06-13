Short Interest in Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Expands By 347.5%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 347.5% from the May 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCEKF opened at $1.39 on Friday. Bear Creek Mining has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.60.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
