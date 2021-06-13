Short Interest in Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Expands By 347.5%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 347.5% from the May 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCEKF opened at $1.39 on Friday. Bear Creek Mining has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.60.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

