Short Interest in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Rises By 186.8%

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 186.8% from the May 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Bancroft Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $40,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,918.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bancroft Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BCV opened at $31.59 on Friday. Bancroft Fund has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

