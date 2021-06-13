Short Interest in Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Drops By 94.4%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the May 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ASTVF stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30.

Get Austevoll Seafood ASA alerts:

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, Eastern Europe, Africa, the Pacific, North America, South America, and Central America. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, harvesting, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.