Short Interest in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Declines By 71.6%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the May 13th total of 4,430,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assertio by 71.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Assertio by 520.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Assertio in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Assertio by 72.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 126,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Assertio in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Assertio alerts:

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Assertio has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 80.60% and a negative net margin of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Assertio will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli raised shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.