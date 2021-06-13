Short Interest in ARC Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLY) Declines By 90.0%

ARC Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLLY remained flat at $$0.30 during midday trading on Friday. ARC Group has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34.

ARC Group Company Profile

ARC Group, Inc, together with its subsidiary, owns, operates, and franchises Dick's Wings brand of restaurants in Florida and Georgia. The company offers a selection of boneless buffalo, chicken wings, chicken tenders, chicken dinners, appetizers, steak, quesadillas, specialty burgers and sandwiches, hamburgers, salads, wraps, sauces and seasonings, flatbreads, and desserts, as well as craft beers and wines.

