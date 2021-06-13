Short Interest in ARC Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLY) Declines By 90.0%

ARC Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RLLY remained flat at $$0.30 during midday trading on Friday. ARC Group has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34.
ARC Group Company Profile
