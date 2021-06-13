Short Interest in Alaska Hydro Co. (OTCMKTS:ALKHF) Declines By 62.1%

Alaska Hydro Co. (OTCMKTS:ALKHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ALKHF opened at C$0.06 on Friday. Alaska Hydro has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.87.

About Alaska Hydro

Alaska Hydro Corporation engages in the development of renewable energy projects. The company primarily focuses on hydroelectric power generation for resource development. It is involved in the development of the More Creek hydroelectric project with a generation capacity of approximately 306 gigawatt hours of energy per year located in northwest British Columbia.

