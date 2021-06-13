Short Interest in Alaska Hydro Co. (OTCMKTS:ALKHF) Declines By 62.1%

Alaska Hydro Co. (OTCMKTS:ALKHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ALKHF opened at C$0.06 on Friday. Alaska Hydro has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.87.
About Alaska Hydro
