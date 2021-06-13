Short Interest in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Expands By 102.2%

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the May 13th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.28. 528,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,605. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.