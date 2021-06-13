Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Decreases By 53.7%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the May 13th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Accor stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.06. Accor has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $8.68.

ACCYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Accor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

