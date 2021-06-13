Shopping 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $829,700.00 (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Shopping has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.66 or 0.00111258 BTC on major exchanges. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $39.17 million and approximately $829,700.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00056845 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00171462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00192314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $425.67 or 0.01136917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,509.37 or 1.00182134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 940,341 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

