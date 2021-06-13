Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHLX. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $15.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.80. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.14 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 90.23% and a net margin of 113.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.20%.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

