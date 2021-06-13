Shadows Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $567,227.00 (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Shadows coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000919 BTC on exchanges. Shadows has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and $567,227.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shadows has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00057789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00022170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.37 or 0.00778563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00084727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.08 or 0.08048620 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 37,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,762,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

